AIMSR, Chittoor gets 'One District One Green Champion' award

Tirupati: Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education in the Government of India awarded 'One District One Green Champion' to Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR) for Chittoor district.

Across India 255 Universities/ higher education Institutes at respective districts were awarded this award based on Swachhta indicators.

Vice Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Dr Syama Prasad has presented the award to Naresh Kumar Reddy, unit head of AIMSR, Chittoor.

He stated that receiving the prestigious award from the Vice Chancellor was a motivating moment to the institute and shall contribute more for the society.

Dr Syama Prasad has appreciated the Principal, unit head, students and NSS volunteers for their active participation in community engagement activities, Swachhta activities in the campus Viz., greenery, water conservation, sanitation & hygiene, energy conservation and waste management activities.

He also appreciated the collective effort of students involved in mobilisation of vaccination, creating awareness on prevention of Covid at community level.