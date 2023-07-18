Airport staff should behave politely with passengers: DIG

Orvakal (Kurnool): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Special Protection Force (SPF) B Venkata Rami Reddy has said that the staff should behave politely with the passengers at the airport. After inspecting the Orvakal airport on Monday, the DIG told the staff should be always vigilant while performing duties.

Under any circumstances, they should not behave in a rude manner with the passengers, he stated.

Since its operation, several planes were landing and taking off from the airport and passengers would be visiting the airport frequently to catch planes to various destinations, he stated.

In a similar manner, several passengers would be coming to Kurnool. In such circumstances, it is the responsibility of staff to keep a hawk eye on the passengers, said the DIG.

If any passenger is found to be moving suspiciously, they should immediately take him into custody, he said and asked the staff to do regular exercises to bust their daily work stress.

By doing regular exercise, they could maintain physical fitness and sound mind. The DIG later enquired about the welfare of staff.

After enquiring their welfare, he gave some suggestions to be followed. Airport Director and Chief Security Officer (CSO) Vidya Sagar, SPF Inspector V Krisjnaiah, Sub-Inspectors and others also accompanied the DIG while inspecting the airport.