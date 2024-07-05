  • Menu
AKPL CEO receives lifetime achievement award

GJ Rao, CEO of Adani Krishnapatnam Port, receiving Lifetime Achievement Award-2024 in Chennai
Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) GJ Rao has received the coveted 15th South East Cargo and Logistics Lifetime Achievement Award 2024, for playing a vital role in improvement of port infrastructure, increasing the efficiencies acquiring new Port location in India.

GJ Rao is working as MD and CEO of Adani Krishnapatnam Port, Nellore district and Kattupalli & Enjore Ports, Chennai with an overall responsibility of Port operation, management business profitability.

