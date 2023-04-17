Alipiri path: Divya Darshan tokens to be issued at Bhudevi complex

Tirupati: The TTD has brought some changes in the issuing of Divya Darshan (DD) tokens to devotees in Tirupati.

Accordingly, the DD tokens to devotees who wish to trek along the Alipiri footpath route will be issued only at Bhudevi complex.

After getting the tokens, they will have to scan the tokens at the 2083rd step at Alipiri footpath, failing which they will not be provided darshan. Earlier, the DD tokens were issued at Galigopuram on Alipiri footpath to Tirumala and it has now been shifted to Bhudevi complex. The devotees who receive Divya Darshan (DD) tokens at Bhudevi complex are eligible for darshan only if they reach Tirumala through Alipiri footpath route and not the other footpath or by other means of transportation.

Whereas, the devotees trekking Srivari Mettu footpath will be issued tokens at the 1240th step in that route as usual.

For the devotees reaching Tirumala by road, Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens will be issued at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam and Govindaraja Swamy choultries in Tirupati.

The devotees are requested to make note of these facilities and guidelines and plan their pilgrimage to Tirumala accordingly.