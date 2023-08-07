All are equal at Sabarimala temple, asserts Devaswom Board

TIRUPATI: Travancore Devaswom Board president Anandagopan said that the concept of all being equal before God can be seen only in the Sabarimala Ayyappaswamy temple.

He said that this year, devotees will be given the same darshan that was provided at Sabarimala before Covid.

Speaking at the Harivarasanam centenary celebrations organised by Ratchaveedu Ayyappa Seva Samithi (RAS) at Mahathi Auditorium here on Sunday, he said that the Board is working to spread the uniqueness of Ayyappa Deeksha all over the world.

Anandagopan along with board members and commissioner participated in the programme. On this occasion, the board president said that he was travelling to different States and abroad to convey the philosophy of Ayyappa to the devotees. Ayyappa devotees are coming to Sabarimala in large numbers from the two Telugu States after Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Efforts are being made to promote good relations between the devotees and the Travancore Devaswom Board.

He asked the devotees to follow the rules and regulations of Sabarimala. He made it clear that Ayyappa temple is the only temple where there is no difference between poor and rich, illiterates and scholars.

Anandagopan said that 41 days of Deeksha in the month of Kartika is very special and expressed his concern over the devotees leaving their clothes in the holy Pamba river and making it dirty.

The board is working hard to provide better facilities to the devotees. Travancore Devaswom Board members Vishnu Namboodhri, Sankaran Namboodhri, RAS founders Subramaniam Swamy, Chandramouli Swamy and others participated in the programme.