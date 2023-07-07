All compartments filled with devotees in Tirumala, to take 24 hours for darshans

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has seen a spike on Friday amid weekend with all the compartments in the queue complex are full and the queues have extended beyond their usual capacity.

The officials said that it would take approximately 24 hours for devotees to complete the tokenless Sarvadarshans.

On Thursday, a total of 66,977 devotees visited Lord Venkateswara and offered their prayers and 33,020 devotees offered their hair.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has reported that the income from Tirumala Hundi was Rs 4.39 crores on Thursday. The TTD takes all measures to ensure a darshans take place smoothly.