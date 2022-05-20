All departments working for city development: civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali said all the wings in municipality are working with coordination for the overall development of city and added the frequent inspections to Sachivalayams yielded good results in public services. Explaining the developments in municipality to Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) Praveen Kumar during video conference from Vijayawada on Thursday, Anupama Anjali said the prompt solving of petitions in Sachivalayams improved confidence among people on the staff.

Explaining about housing construction at Jagananna Colonies, she informed that the geo-tagging was almost completed at all the five colonies and basement works of several houses were completed at many colonies and further construction will be completed in stipulated time.

Stating about the progress in Swachh Sarvekshan, she said the officials have been making efforts to put the temple city on top in the country in cleanliness.

Later, she inspected drains at various places in the city including Medical College Circle, Kanakabhushanam Layout, Devendra Theater Road, VV Mahal Road along with corporators of concerned areas and directed the officials for desilting of drains.