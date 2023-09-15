All set for CM Jagan’s Tirupati visit

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in slew of inaugurations during his visit to Tirupati and Tirumala on September 18 and 19. He will also offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of annual Brahmotsavams.

Holding a review meet with the officials at the Collectorate on the arrangements for CM’s visit, here on Thursday, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the CM’s visit.

He said the CM will inaugurate Srinivasa Sethu at the market yard on September 18 and distribute house sites to TTD employees. Later he will proceed to Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple and offer prayers to the folk Goddess.

The CM will then reach Tirumala where he will inaugurate a few guest houses and reach Sri Padmavathi guest house. Jagan will offer silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara in the night and worship the presiding deity. He will once again visit the Sri Vari temple on September 19 morning before his departure from Tirumala for Vijayawada.

The Collector said the officials, who were allotted for CM visit duties have to ensure that there should not be any lapses during the programmes and on high alert. The barricading and security should be taken care of. Later, the Collector along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and SP P Parameswar Reddy inspected the places which the CM will visit during his tour.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi, V Veerabrahmam, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and other officials were also with him.