All set for ‘Praja Vignapthula Pariskhara Vedika’ from today

Nellore: Fifteen days after TDP assumed power, the district administration is all set to conduct grievance day in the name of ‘Praja Vignapthula Pariskhara Vedika’ by replacing former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's brainchild 'Spandana' that was implemented from 2019 to 2024 in the district.

In olden days, it was not possible for the common people to meet higher officials like district Collector or SP, to tell their problems. On very rare occasions, like during calamities or cyclones, the higher ups used to visit villages and meet public.

After TDP government formed in 1983, former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao had introduced ‘Prajala Vaddaku Palana’ (PVP), first of its kind, in which district officials will participate and know public grievances and take their representations.

Noting the enormous public response, the PVP received, the then Revenue Minister late Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy had introduced ‘Petitions Day’ on every Monday during 1985 and he personally attended and redressed scores of petitions on the spot.

Since then, various governments have organised this programme in various methods. Public were satisfied with the way their petitions were resolved during N Chandrababu Naidu' regime between 1999 and 2004, as the officials were made accountable if they fail to address the problem.

During review meetings via vidio conferences, Chandrababu Naidu used to make the officials stand, even if they were late by five minutes. Even the district Collector had to explain the reasons of late attendance. Some officials were allegedly went on leave if they fail to prepare ground report of public problems during Chandrababu Naidu regime.

After YSRCP came to power in 2019, former CM YS Jagan Moahn Reddy had introduced Spandana programme, which was conducted in a highly transparent manner as all the officials including district Collector and SP received petitions from the public on every Monday and solve the problems in a time bound manner. The officials must specify the time period to solve the problem. If the official fails to address the problem within the scheduled time, he must give an explanation to the petitioner on paper.

Former CM Jagan gave top priority to Spandana and he used to enquire the status of the petitions during video conferences with the officials concerned. After forming government in 2024, CM N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a new concept, reportedly with specific guidelines better than 'Spandana', as the public is going to witness the PVPV throughout the State from Monday.