All set for two-day Go Maha Sammelan in pilgrim city

Tirupati: All arrangements are in place for the two-day Go Maha Sammelan being organised by the TTD, which will begin here on Saturday. The pilgrim city is bracing up to accord a warm welcome to the pontiffs and heads of over 30 mutts across the country, exponents of Go-based organic farming and nearly 2,000 farmers coming from various states to participate in this unique meeting in TTD Mahati Auditorium.

The auditorium was colourfully decorated with flowers and lights. The rangoli done on cow dung water smeared floor recreated the traditional village look while the green welcome arches made of banana and mango leaves, coconut bunches and floral decorations inside and outside the venue gave a festive touch to the sprawling venue.

Over 50 Srivari Sevakulu were involved in the decoration of the auditorium. As many as 24 stalls have also been set up on the Mahati premises showcasing recent initiatives taken up by TTD including Agarbattis, Pancha gavya products, TTD publications, dry flower technology products like portraits etc.

Yuga Tulasi Foundation and SEVA Organization which were also involved in organising the meeting, have put up 20 stalls to display traditional oil grinds, a wide range of Pancha gavya, desi ghee products, organic seeds, traditional cooking vessels, herbal products, Kalamkari artifacts and other organic products produced by farmers from all regions of AP and Telangana.

The farmer delegates attending the Sammelan are being accommodated at Srinivasam, SV rest house, the 2&3 Choultries and Padmavathi Nilayam in Tiruchanur.

The TTD Anna Prasadam wing is fully geared up to cater and to provide traditional food items for breakfast, lunch and dinner to farmers while 200 Srivari Sevak volunteers were deputed to extend the required services like providing purified drinking water and guidance to the participants.

All the TTD departments are making coordinated efforts to organise food, transport and accommodation for all pontiffs, mutt heads and farmers coming for the first ever conference being organised for spreading awareness on Go based organic farming, Go Samrakshana (cow protection) and Goshala maintenance in the country.

TTD Chairman Y V Subbaa Reddy, who reached here two days ahead of the meeting along with senior officials, monitoring the arrangements for the successful conduct of the TTD first conference to promote cow based natural farming to sustain soil fertility and avoid chemical-based foodgrains.