All SPMVV students safe, no need to panic: VC Prof Jamuna

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Vice Chancellor Prof Jamuna interacted with the students on Sunday and assured them of all help. She said that there was no need to panic and all students were safe. It may be recalled that the university has been inundated with rainwaters and presented a scary situation.

The departments of Botany, Zoology, Seri Culture and Pharmacy were submerged in the floodwaters as the 70-foot wall adjacent to the dairy farm collapsed. Items, books, furniture and lab equipment on the ground floor were submerged in the floodwaters.

As a precautionary measure, classes were suspended on November 18 and exams were postponed. Students were sent to hostels by bus and all facilities were provided for them. As a precautionary measure the inmates of the ground floors were shifted to the first floor. Through the mentor– menti system, teachers were in touch with the students and gave them the moral courage they need.

The V-C along with Registrar Prof D M Mamatha and engineering staff visited the campus on Sunday to review the situation. Prof Jamuna said that appropriate measures are being taken for the protection of students. The Chief Minister's office was in touch with the university authorities. The students were safe and parents need not worry, she stated.