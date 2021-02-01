All steps taken for free, fair polls: new SP Venkata Appala Naidu

Tirupati: Police will ensure peaceful and impartial conduct of Panchayat polls and will be available 24x7 basis to people for maintenance of law and order, said newly appointed SP Venkata Appala Naidu.

Speaking after taking charge here on Sunday, the SP said sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas were identified for taking foolproof security measures for election and the police are prepared to face any eventuality. Saying that he was very happy to get the opportunity to work in the world famous pilgrim centre at the foot of Lord Venkateswara, the SP said he will strive to take the department nearer to people through friendly policing and prompt response gaining confidence of public.

"As the time is short for the polls, field level study will be made for tight security to ensure free and fair poll devoid of any conflict or clash to help people exercise their democratic right with no fear or favour," he said adding that his previous experience of working as Chittoor district SP will help him for effective police functioning. He said he will also take responsibility for welfare of police and sought public support for taking the department forward.

It may be noted here that government on the direction of SEC posted Appala Naidu as Tirupati Urban SP after transferring A Ramesh Reddy working as Tirupati Urban SP ahead of Panchayat poll.