Amaravati is the capital: Amit Shah

Tirupati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a brainstorming session with state party leaders for over three hours, expressed his unhappiness over the poor performance of the party on various fronts.

He is learnt to have told the leaders that they had failed to convert some of the issues as an advantage for the party politically. The party, apart from many other things, had even failed to effectively explain to people the kind of support it had extended to the state government in its development.

Shah, according to state president Somu Veerraju, had made it clear that BJP stands by its earlier resolution and was committed to the decision that Amaravati was the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He called upon the leaders to pick up important leaders and workers who want to join BJP and give them due importance in the state unit so that new blood could be infused.

He is also said to have questioned the leaders as to why they did not extend support to the farmers of Amaravati who were on padayatra and try to get political mileage out of it. Shah is said to have asked them did anyone from the Centre ask them not to join the padayatra? Shah told the leaders to pull up socks and see that the party gets strengthened. He has asked MPs Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh and GVL Narsimha Rao to see that the party becomes politically strong.

He told the leaders that it was the right time to see that the party emerges as an alternative force in the State since people were disenchanted with ruling YSRCP over many issues. At the same time, he added that they should keep equal distance between YSRCP and TDP.

He cautioned the leaders against making any comments on alliances. He said this was not the time and no one should make any comment.

The state unit has been directed to take up agitations against anti-people policies of the ruling party.

As far as administrative support to the State Government was concerned, he said the Centre never discriminates between any government and it would continue to extend all support particularly regarding development of railway, road network, rural development and other projects in a big way. It will also extend full support to the NREGS programme, he added.