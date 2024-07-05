  • Menu
Anand assumes charge as Nellore Collector

Anand assumes charge as Nellore Collector
Nellore: O Anand has assumed charge as the new Collector of Nellore district on Thursday, by replacing his successor M Harinarayanan. 2016 batch IAS Officer O Anand earlier worked as Gudur Sub-Collector in the earstwhile Nellore district.

Anand assured that he will strive to implement government programmes in effective manner. Joint Collector Sethu Madhavan, Kandukuru Sub-Collector Vidhyadari, in-charge DRO Padmavathi and other officials congratulated O Anand on this occasion.

