Anantapur: Air Quality Index explained

Anantapur : Air pollution is a major concern these days, which will be caused by the presence of unwanted particles, contaminants or agent in the air. Air Quality Index (AQI) is a number used to convey the quality of air by the government to the general public. Air quality deteriorates with increase in the concentration of pollutants, observed Dr M Suresh Babu, president of Praja Science Vedika.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Air pollution and it’s adverse impact on population health’ here on Wednesday, Suresh Babu pointed out that inhaling of polluted air damages lungs and respiratory system. Air pollution includes heavy concentration of dust particles, emission of smoke by vehicles and industrial gases that are released into the atmosphere apart from chemical and hazardous gases, all contributing to the Air Quality Index (AQI). The poor air quality contributes to skin allergies, skin rashes and irritants that enter the body resulting in continuous sneezing and irritations manifesting in several forms.

‘Vehicular traffic increased in towns, cities and even in villages hundred-fold during the past two decades. Even in rural areas, increase in vehicular use has damaged the virgin atmosphere. Hundreds of NREGS workers of a single village are arriving on motorcycles, a phenomenon unseen and unheard before. The spread of banking network and easy availability of loans to purchase vehicles is one reason for the demographic shift in rural areas.

Poor air quality can have serious health effects, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, elderly and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Monitoring AQI helps people make informed decisions to protect their health, such as staying indoors on days with high pollution levels or using masks when necessary,’ he explained.

Suresh Babu said monitoring AQI helps track the impact of various pollutants on the environment. Poor air quality can harm ecosystems, damage vegetation, and contribute to acid rain. Particulate matter consists of tiny particles or droplets in the air that can be inhaled into the lungs. PM2.5 refers to particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or smaller, while PM10 includes particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or smaller. Both PM2.5 and PM10 can cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems and have various sources, including combustion processes, industrial activities, and dust. The real time air quality in Anantapur is rated as poor with 73 AQI.