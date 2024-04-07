Anantapur: ‘Elect Babu for jobs’

Live
TDP, JSP and BJP alliance candidate for Kalyanadurg Amilineni Surendra Babu, MP candidate Ambika Lakshminarayana, Amileni's son Yashwant Chaudhary, JSP in-charge Balyam Rajesh and party leaders along with IT experts from Bengaluru participated in election campaigning in Kalyandurg on Saturday. Bengaluru IT Forum President Raju led the rally.
Kalyandurg (Anantapur) : TDP, JSP and BJP alliance candidate for Kalyanadurg Amilineni Surendra Babu, MP candidate Ambika Lakshminarayana, Amileni's son Yashwant Chaudhary, JSP in-charge Balyam Rajesh and party leaders along with IT experts from Bengaluru participated in election campaigning in Kalyandurg on Saturday. Bengaluru IT Forum President Raju led the rally.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambika Lakshminarayana criticised that due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, several industries were moved to other areas.
Surendra Babu reminded that TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the development of IT industry in Telugu States and today several thousands of people got employment in IT sector. He said, ‘Also, it was our Chandrababu, who brought water to Penukonda region and brought Kia industry. If TDP comes to power, IT sector will be further developed,’ and urged everyone to vote for cycle symbol in the coming elections.