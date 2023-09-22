Anantapur: Nara Chandrababu Naidu arrest shatters TDP camp

Anantapur/Puttaparthi : Many TDP leaders noted that their party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and the incidents been taking place for the past 10 days have shattered their confidence in TDP camp. They felt that things are working against Naidu, right from the time of his arrest in Nandyal district till date.

Party activists and die-hard admirer of Chandrababu Naidu Surendra Naidu said he was shocked when the ACB court remanded party supremo to judicial custody and sent him to Rajamahendravaram central jail and when his plea for house arrest was turned down. Now with many media houses and lawyers’ analysis that the odds were against Naidu regarding granting of bail by the High Court, there is gloom in TDP camp.

Narendra Choudhury, another party activist, alleged that the government is making several moves by foisting several cases against Naidu to retain him in jail.

Despite the best of legal brains arguing Chandrababu Naidu’s case, there is no sense of optimism. This is making everyone despair and creating doubts on the indirect role of the Central government and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking vengeance on Naidu for all his utterances against him in the past, he stated.

TDP MLA and PAC chairman Payyavula Keshav told The Hans India that granting of bail is crucial for his party president and false cases and legal battles can be fought in courts. ‘We are confident of winning the battle of ballot as well as the legal,’ he asserted.

He hoped the High Court would take a comprehensive view of many factors and grant Chandrababu Naidu bail to enable him to fight his legal battles effectively.

TDP leaders and activists are awaiting the outcome of Naidu’s petition seeking bail and quashing his trial in the alleged skill development scam, which dramatically affected his political life at a time when the party badly needed his leadership, in the run up to the Assembly elections in 2024.