Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying devotees plunged into valley in Tirumala, several injured

A bus carrying devotees from Tirumala to Tirupati overturned on Wednesday afternoon after the bus hit the divider and plunged into the valley when it reached turn 29 and 30 of the first ghat road.



As many as 45 devotees were traveling in the bus at the time of the accident. At the time of the incident, the SPF personnel who were going on the same route after completing their duties were alerted and saved the devotees.



The bus driver and several devotees sustained minor injuries in the accident. The injured were taken to RUIA Hospital and are being treated.