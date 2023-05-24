  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Andhra Pradesh: Bus carrying devotees plunged into valley in Tirumala, several injured

For representational purpose only
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

A bus carrying devotees from Tirumala to Tirupati overturned on Wednesday afternoon after the bus hit the divider and plunged into the valley when it reached turn 29 and 30 of the first ghat road.

A bus carrying devotees from Tirumala to Tirupati overturned on Wednesday afternoon after the bus hit the divider and plunged into the valley when it reached turn 29 and 30 of the first ghat road.

As many as 45 devotees were traveling in the bus at the time of the accident. At the time of the incident, the SPF personnel who were going on the same route after completing their duties were alerted and saved the devotees.

The bus driver and several devotees sustained minor injuries in the accident. The injured were taken to RUIA Hospital and are being treated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X