Andhra Pradesh: Debate over Hanuman's birth place begins between TTD and Kishkindha Sansthan

The controversy over the birthplace of lord Hanuman is still continuing. The Kishkinda Sansthan in Karnataka, which has repeatedly written letters condemning Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam's declaration on the birth place of Lord Hanuman, which confirmed Anjanadri as the birth place on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami, is ready for discussion today.



The Tirupati Rashtriya Sanskrit Peetham has been decided as a forum for dialogue between the two communities. Trustee of Sri Hanumath Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, Founding Trustee of Sri Govindananda Saraswati who came for the visit of Tirumala has invited the TTD committee for the discussion.



Through this discussion, the administrators of the Sri Hanumat Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust decided to prove that Pampa Kshetra in Kishkindha is Hanuman's birthplace. The two sides started discussions at 10 am. There is a possibility that the details will be revealed to the media after the end of the discussion.



Earlier, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam proved that the birth place of Lord Hanuman as Anjanadri with full fledged details of research in the last month.

