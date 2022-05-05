Andhra Pradesh: Five-year-old kidnapped in Tirumala rescued, police arrest the accused

The kidnap case of a five-year-old boy Govardhan in Tirumala ended on a happy note after police found the kidnapper. It is learned that a woman kidnapped a boy in front of Tirumala temple on the 1st of this month.



Police teams have taken steps to find out the whereabouts of a boy for the last five days and found the kidnapper and the boy when the former has brought the boy to Tirumala once again.



However, the kidnapped woman was identified by the police as a saint from Karnataka. The kidnapping story ended when Govardhan was first taken to the Tirumala Command control room and later handed over to his parents by the police.



On the other hand, the police have registered a case against the kidnapper and are conducting an investigation.

