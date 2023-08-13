Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala

An operation is currently underway in Tirumala to catch a leopard that attacked a girl named Lakshita. Special arrangements have been made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to ensure the safety of the devotees. Officers have set up cages in three areas and are closely monitoring the movement of the leopard. Police teams are working specifically for this purpose.



To track the leopard, around 500 cameras have been installed in the area. The TTD officials are organizing devotees into groups and guiding them on the walkway as a precautionary measure against leopard encounters. It is advised to keep small children close and under supervision. A committee of experts has been formed to address and control leopard attacks.

In response to the tragic incident where a child was attacked and killed by a leopard on the Tirumala Alipiri walkway, the TTD has announced an ex-gratia payment of 10 lakhs to the victim's family. The incident occurred when a six-year-old girl went missing on Friday night while traveling to Tirumala via the Alipiri footpath. The parents reported the incident to the police, and sadly, the child's deceased body was discovered at the Narasimha Swamy temple on Saturday morning. The child had sustained severe injuries. The authorities are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of the devotees and control the leopard's activities in the area.