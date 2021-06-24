Andhra Pradesh: TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy takes charge as chairman of Specified Authority

Andhra Pradesh: TTD Temple Executive Officer K Jawahar Reddy took charge as the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD) Specified Authority on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he will take the Hindu religious campaign further and stated that the decisions of the governing body would be enforced.



The AP government has set up a Specified Authority following the expiration of the tenure of the current governing body of the TTD. This was ordered by Endowments Chief Secretary Vani Mohan on Wednesday.



The Authority will run with EO as the Chairman of the temple the additional EO as convenor. Until further orders are issued, all responsibilities of the governing body will remain under the auspices of this Specified Authority.