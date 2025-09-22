Ankurarpanam ritual to mark start of Brahmotsavams tomorrow

Tirupati: Tirumala is preparing for the sacred ritual of Ankurarpanam, the seed-sowing ceremony that marks the formal beginning of nine-day Salakatla Brahmotsavams at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara. The significant religious event will be observed on September 23 evening between 7 pm and 8 pm, following the age-old traditions of Vaikhanasa Agama. Regarded as the ritual prelude to Brahmotsavam, Ankurarpanam symbolises invoking divine energies for the smooth and successful conduct of the mega festival. As part of this ceremony, nine varieties of seeds known as Navadhanyas are sown in mud pots called Palikas. Their germination over the next nine days is seen as a sign of prosperity and the auspicious completion of the Brahmotsavams.

Before the ritual begins, special prayers are offered to Goddess Earth, Bhudevi, through Medini Puja, seeking her blessings for fertility and abundance. Later, the main Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam is carried out with great devotion, inviting deities from the 14 worlds, the guardians of the eight directions, the nine celestial planets, and other divine forces to witness and bless the festivities hosted by Lord Brahma for Sri Venkateswara.

The uniqueness of this ritual lies in its timing – it is always performed during the night at an auspicious hour. Each seed used in the ritual represents a planetary deity: rice for Chandra, wheat for Surya, tur dal for Kuja, moong dal for Budha, red peas for Bruhaspati, white peas for Shukra, sesame for Shani, yellow peas for Rahu, and horse gram for Ketu. These seeds are arranged geometrically in accordance with Agamic prescriptions. On the final day, the tender sprouts are separated and offered to the presiding deity in a ritual known as Akshataropana.

Adding grandeur to the ceremony, Utsava Murthi of Sri Vishwaksena, regarded as the Chief Commander of Lord Venkateswara, will first take out a procession along the four mada streets surrounding the temple. This symbolic supervision ensures that every arrangement is in place for the forthcoming Brahmotsavams.

The auspicious germination of the seeds during Ankurarpanam is believed to guarantee the grandeur and success of the Brahmotsavams, making this ritual an integral part of the spiritual preparations on the sacred Tirumala hills.