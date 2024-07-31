Anna canteens getting ready to serve food for needy

Tirupati: In a concerted effort to combat hunger among the poor, the state government has decided to restore 183 Anna canteens in the state on August 15 which include 11 in Tirupati district. The TDP government in its earlier term during 2014-19, implemented this concept from June 2018. The idea was to offer meals and breakfast at a subsidised rate of Rs 5 to the needy which became an instant success.

Each Anna canteen used to serve food daily to 5,000 to 10,000 people. Construction workers and other labourers along with those visiting the places on various works used to get subsidised quality food at a much cheaper rate.

However, soon after coming into power, the YSRCP government shut down all Anna canteens and used some of them as ward secretariats and for other purposes. Several canteens were in dilapidated condition. The TDP cadres at several places in the state have started makeshift Anna canteens at other places on their own to offer food to the needy.

TDP has promised to reopen Anna canteens soon after coming into power. Accordingly, the NDA government in the state has decided to relaunch the concept from August 15 and is taking all steps towards this target.

Tirupati district collector Dr S Venkateswar held a virtual meeting with the Municipal Commissioners in the district recently and directed them to expedite the opening of 11 canteens by the stipulated date of August 15.

Out of the 11, four canteens will be located in Tirupati at MR Palli, ESI Hospital, Nehru Municipal Grounds and New Balaji Colony. They are expected to be ready by July 31 itself. These canteens proved to be very useful for the people as they were strategically located. For instance, the one at Nehru Municipal grounds was used by several people who come to nearby SVIMS, BIRRD and Ruia hospitals for treatment to their relatives.

In Srikalahasti, two canteens at Ram Setu Bridge and Government Hospital Road will be ready by August 10. Naidupet, Sullurpet, Puttur, Gudur and Venkatagiri will have one canteen each. Of them, Naidupet canteen needs repairs and renovation for which tenders were called for. It is expected to be ready by August 5.

However, a new building is to be constructed at Puttur for which tenders are called for. It will take some more time and may not be ready by August 15. Similarly, Venkatagiri canteen repair works may also be delayed but will be completed by August 15. In Sullurpet Municipality, the canteen on Gandla Veedhi opposite Kalakshetra along with the one in Guduru town at Boggula Dibba Street near the old bus stand will be readied by August 5.

The district collector directed the municipal commissioners to review the progress of the works regularly and take steps to meet the deadlines.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, former MLA M Sugunamma, Commissioner Narapareddy Mourya along with other officials visited the ongoing works at Anna canteens in the city on Monday and said that the works will be completed without any delay.