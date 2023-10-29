Live
Annabhishekam held at Kapileswara Swamy temple
Highlights
The Annabhishekam ritual was held in a ceremonious manner at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Saturday.
Tirupati: The Annabhishekam ritual was held in a ceremonious manner at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Saturday.
In the afternoon, the devotees were allowed for darshan. Later in the evening Annalinga Udhwasana was held in Ekantam followed by Suddha Dravyabhishekam in Ekantam.
Following the partial lunar eclipse during the wee hours on October 29, the temple doors will be closed by 6.45pm and reopened on Sunday at 4 am.
After performing Suddhi rituals, darshan will be provided to devotees on October 29.
Dy EO Devendra Babu, AEO Subba Raju, Superintendent Bhupati and others were present.
