AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Begins Three-Day Tour to Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Panchayat Raj, Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, Varyulu Konidela Pawan Kalyan, arrived at Renigunta Airport on Tuesday evening to commence a three-day official visit to the Tirupati district. He was warmly welcomed by District Collector Dr. S. Venkateshwar, District Superintendent of Police Subbarayudu, and other local officials.

Following his arrival, the Deputy Chief Minister made his way to the feet of Alipiri Srivari, where he was greeted by Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, along with several public representatives and officials.

Pawan Kalyan will go to Tirumala on foot, arriving by 8 pm, where he plans to stay overnight. On the morning of October 2, he is expected to visit the revered Tirumala Srivara. Later in the morning, at 11:05 am, he will inspect the Matru Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Kendram.

The Deputy Chief Minister will spend another night in Tirumala on Wednesday before departing at 4:30 pm on October 3. He is scheduled to participate in the Varahi Sabha program in Tirupati before returning to Renigunta Airport by 8:30 pm and heading back to Vijayawada.