  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

AP High Court Chief Justice prays at Tirumala temple

Andhra Pradesh High Cour Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Saturday
x

Andhra Pradesh High Cour Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala on Saturday

Highlights

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur offered prayers in the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy here and also in Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchaur on Saturday along with his family.

Tirumala: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur offered prayers in the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy here and also in Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchaur on Saturday along with his family.

On his arrival, he was received and darshan arrangements have been made at both the temples by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam.

After the darshan, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam and offered prasadams in both the shrines. DLO Veerraju, DyEOs Lokanatham at Tirumala temple, DyEO Govindarajan in Tiruchanur temple were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X