AP High Court Chief Justice prays at Tirumala temple

Tirumala: Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur offered prayers in the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy here and also in Sri Padmavathi temple at Tiruchaur on Saturday along with his family.



On his arrival, he was received and darshan arrangements have been made at both the temples by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam.

After the darshan, he was rendered Vedasirvachanam and offered prasadams in both the shrines. DLO Veerraju, DyEOs Lokanatham at Tirumala temple, DyEO Govindarajan in Tiruchanur temple were also present.