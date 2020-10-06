AP ISWI officials inspect Tirupati police dogs squad unit as part of regular duties

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh state intelligence security wing (ISWI) higher officials from Vijayawada inspected the Tirupati Urban Police dogs squad units as part of the annual inspection. During their inspection, they have examined the dogs working techniques in finding bombs, narcotics and security checks aspects. In this connection, the veterinary doctor examined all the dog's health condition.





During Brahmotsavams and in VIP visits urban police dogs squad are playing a key role in security checks for finding suspected things and persons. There are total 21 police dogs are working in the urban police unit. Following the annual inspection intelligence security wing officials interacted with dogs trainers as well as armed reserve DSP Nanda Kishore at Tirupati AR Parade grounds.

On the basis of Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy instructions local police provided requried infromation to ISWI officials over dog squad working style.

