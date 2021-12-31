AP's biggest CRPF barrack inaugurated

Tirupati: A male barrack which can house 180 persons has been inaugurated at the CRPF CIAT-3 training centre in Kalikiri in Chittoor district. CRPF IG Rakesh Kumar launched the barrack, which was the biggest in the state, virtually on Thursday. He said that the CRPF training centre is located in a peaceful atmosphere sprawling over 175 acre in Kalikiri where apart from training, other associated programmes are being held.

Rakesh Kumar said that the foundation stone for the new barrack was laid in October 2019 for the sake of CRPF jawans and trainees. In spite of Covid pandemic, the works were completed as per schedule. Three more barracks are to be constructed, which can be taken up one after another after getting funds from the Central government.

Commandant K C Nirmal thanked CPWD chief engineer Kanaka Raju, executive engineer Jagannatha Rao, assistant engineers Vijayasekhar Reddy, Suresh and contractors R V Seshakumar Reddy and Seetharam Reddy for constructing the barrack with modern amenities. Assistant commandants Dr Venkata Avinash, Ravi Kumar, Giridhar, Hanuman Ram and others took part.