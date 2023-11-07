APSPDCL comes up with app, WhatsApp A/c for farmers

Tirupati: Minister for energy and environment Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the government has been implementing various reforms to provide uninterrupted quality power supply to the consumers. He launched Rythu Nestham app, WhatsApp account, chatbot facilities along with modernised website of APSPDCL at his camp office here on Monday.



Speaking to the media, the minister said that to prevent any delay in services to the power consumers, the government has been introducing various reforms. As part it APSPDCL has launched Chatbot services using Artificial Intelligence for the first time. For the convenience of the consumers, it has also come up with WhatsApp (91333 31912) service. Using these services, consumers can directly chat and take their grievances to the notice of officials and staff of SPDCL and get them resolved in quick time.

Ramachandra Reddy said that the Rythu Nestham application was also launched, giving top priority to the services for farmers. The objective was to release power connections to farmers on demand and through the app it will be possible for the officials to monitor the progress from applying for the connection till the release of it.

If a concerned assistant executive engineer fails to do the needful within the stipulated time, it will go to the login of the deputy executive engineer and then to executive engineer, superintending engineer logins in stipulated time frame. The consumers will also get SMS at every stage which will prevent any delay in issuing the service connection.

He said that, the YSRCP government issued the 1.15 lakh agriculture power connections pending in the previous government and so far, 3.70 lakh agriculture connections have been issued while there are only 16,000 pending connections. While the previous government spent Rs 1,478 crore on agriculture power services, this government spent Rs 2,400 crore in four-and-a-half years.

APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao said the apps were designed to increase responsibility at every stage. Now there is no need for farmers to go around the APTransco offices for agriculture connections and they can apply online. Steps are being taken to change the burnt or damaged transformers.

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, APSPDCL directors V N Babu, N V S Subbaraju, K Sivaprasad Reddy and others took part.