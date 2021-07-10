APSRTC Chittoor region daily revenue crosses Rs 70 lakh

Tirupati: Thanks to the curfew relaxation by the government following the Covid-19 cases coming down significantly, the APSRTC Chittoor region was able to run more buses leading to its average daily revenue crossing Rs 70 lakh.

When the curfew relaxation was only 8 hours i.e. from morning 6 to afternoon 2 the Chittoor region average daily income was only Rs 27 lakh which later increased to Rs 49.54 from June 23 onwards, after the relaxation extended up to 6 pm and went up further with the region began operating buses in more routes including long distance buses like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and increasing the number of buses to places like Tirumala, Vijayawada, Kadapa and Kurnool to cope with the demand from the passengers.

The further relaxation of the curfew enabled the RTC to operate its buses from morning 6 to 10 in the night saw the daily income increasing much to the delight of authorities to Rs 70 lakhs now.

Regional manager T Chengal Reddy said that as on July 7, the Chittoor region operating 744 buses in 214 routes including Tirumala, the highest number of 146 buses to cope with the steady increase of pilgrim rush with the TTD daily allowing about 20,000 devotees for darshan, Bengaluru 59 and Hyderabad 14.

With the increased operation of buses, the daily revenue crossed Rs 70 lakh while the EPK (earning per kilometre) reached 31.90 and occupancy rate to 60, he said adding that the revenue is expected to increase further with public movement gradually picking up with the Covid positivity rate coming down in Chittoor district.