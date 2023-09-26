APSRTC to operate 94 buses to Tiruvannamalai in TN

Tirupati: APSRTC will operate 94 special buses to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu for the convenience of devotees participating in the holy Giri Pradakshina.



The bus service which will start from 5 am onwards on September 28 would continue till September 29, said district public transport officer (DPTO) T Chengal Reddy, adding that reservation facility was also available for the devotees including return journey from Tiruvannamalai.

In all, 94 buses including 90 non-AC buses, 1 Amaravati AC bus and 3 Indra buses will be operated from various bus stations including APSRTC central bus station, Tirupati, Venkatagiri, Vakadu, Sulurpeta, Satyavedu and Puttur in the Tirupati district.

It may be noted here that the Giri Pradakshina in Tiruvannamalai is one of the sacred Saivite centre, most popular with lakhs of devotees participating from all over country in the pradakshina going round the holy Arunachalesvara in the pilgrim centre, including from the neighbouring districts of Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore and Annamayya in AP.

Details can be had over phone numbers 9959225685 or 9959225686.