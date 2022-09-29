APSRTC to replace diesel buses by electric buses

Tirupati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed APSRTC to replace the existing 11,000 diesel buses with AC electric buses in a phased manner. Accordingly, plans are afoot to replace about 50 per cent of diesel buses with AC electric buses by 2030.

Disclosing the details to the media in Tirupati on Wednesday, RTC Executive Director Krishna Mohan said that the idea was to run AC buses to each and every village in the State providing more comfort to the passengers.

He explained that with electric buses, RTC can save the expenditure significantly as it costs about Rs 7.70 per km as against Rs 20 per km in diesel buses. Towards achieving this goal the first batch of 10 electric buses were launched by the Chief Minister on Tuesday while another 90 buses will reach Tirupati before December 31.

To bring awareness among people about these modern buses and their specialities, the trial runs will be held in the city too while the actual operations will begin from Thursday to Tirumala. While there are around 2,000 electric buses in the country, AP has launched these services for the first time at the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

He said that, by travelling in these buses, passengers will have the feeling of going by car. The buses were designed in such a luxurious style. These technologically advanced buses have re-generative braking systems which allow the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking.

It has a fast charging facility with which it can travel for another 180 km. Olectra Greentech Limited has provided all charging stations. Other executive directors Gopinath Reddy and Ravi Varma and Tirupati regional manager T Chengal Reddy were also present.