APTDC mulls seasonal tour packages for devotees

Tirupati: After witnessing increased footfalls with the lifting of Covid induced lockdown restrictions, the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has been contemplating to attract more visitors by offering new packages. The idea is to make the pilgrims reaching Tirupati, the abode of Lord Balaji from across the country to visit other spiritual places as well availing the best opportunities.

Accordingly, the Tirupati Division of APTDC has been planning to introduce customised seasonal tour packages for the convenience of pilgrims. To start with, it has announced 'Karthika Masam special package tours' as people want to visit various Saivite temples during this auspicious month.

As the Mondays assume significance during the month, a tour has been planned on every Monday from Tirupati to Talakona Siddheswara Swamy temple, Gudimallam Parasurameswara Swamy temple, Kapilatheertham Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati and Mukkoti (Thondavada) Agastyeswara Swamy temple. The one-day tour will be operated on every Monday and will commence at 7.30 am from Srinivasam in Tirupati for which Rs 500 will be charged per person. Another package tour will be operated from Tirupati to Srisailam, Mahanandi, Nandavaram, Yaganti, Belum caves, Alladuupalli temples in Kadapa district. The two-day tour starts in Tirupati on every Tuesday at 8 pm for which Rs 3,960 will be charged for adults and Rs 3,165 for children. The tours were inclusive of transport costs in luxury non-AC coaches, food and accommodation. For details one may contact mobile number 98480 07033.

APTDC Divisional Manager M Giridhar Reddy told The Hans India that they want to introduce more such customised packages in the coming days. After Karthika Masam, APTDC mulls some more package tours covering various temples of Lord Vishnu in Magha Masam. A tour to Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu from Tirupati is in the offing.

He said the idea was to run a package tour to Tiruvannamalai on every fullmoon day as several devotees wish to visit that place on such an auspicious occasion to perform 'Giri Pradakshina'. This one-day tour will be designed in such a way that it starts from Tirupati in the morning. Tourists can go for Giri Pradakshina and darshan after which the bus will return to Tirupati to reach by night. APTDC sees much potential in such tour packages as they will be convenient and budget friendly to suit the devotees coupled with a trained guide facility. Tourists can even avail LTC facilities by travelling with APTDC buses, he said.