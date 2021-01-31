APTDC mulls weekend package to 'Puligundu'

Tirupati: The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), Tirupati Division has been contemplating new tours aiming at the student community. During the post-Covid pandemic, the Corporation has been running with losses as the activities were severely affected along with so many other sectors.

During the unlock period, it has been slowly restoring the activities besides planning new initiatives duly following the Covid protocols. In this direction, it wants to operate a weekend package for trekking to Puligundu which is located at 18 km from Chittoor. It is a dual rock mountain with a height of about 1,000 feet from the ground and resembles Siva Linga. This has become a crazy point for trekking for youth though it is not an easy task.

Given the fact that Tirupati has become a hub for education institutions with six universities and other professional colleges of national importance, APTDC wants to tap the opportunity and plan various packages.

Speaking to The Hans India, the Divisional Manager of APTDC M Giridhar Reddy also said they have been planning one-day trips for college students to visit Talakona waterfalls and Horsley Hills. The modalities are being planned and to be implemented soon.

The APTDC has also submitted proposals to excise department open bars in its Haritha hotels.

Soon after getting clearance they will be opened in all hotels in the division while they already have one bar at Horsley Hills.

The DVM said that TTD has restored the Rs 300 ticket quota to APTDC. From January 4 itself, they are getting 1,000 tickets per day which they use for their tourists coming over here under various packages. Currently, around 700 tourists are visiting Tirupati-Tirumala utilising the packages. The darshan ticket quota was not restored till December last after the reopening of temple for devotees in July.

To a question, he said the Haritha Srinivasam hotel in Tirumala has also been attracting visitors contributing around Rs 2 lakh revenue for the Corporation.

They want to renovate it further for the convenience of the pilgrims. The transport wing now has been resumed completely and there is around 50 per cent occupancy during weekdays and 90-100 per cent during weekends.