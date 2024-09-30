Live
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC coach Coyle seeks strong show against Hyderabad FC
AR Dairy to Receive Notices from SIT in Tirumala
Tirumala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to issue notices to AR Dairy following allegations of animal fat being mixed in the famous Tirumala laddu. Concerns have arisen over the quality and purity of the ghee used in preparing the sacred laddu, prompting an investigation.
The SIT is looking into the involvement of AR Dairy, a supplier of ghee, after reports surfaced about potential adulteration. Authorities are expected to conduct further inspections and take necessary action based on the findings. The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the sanctity and standards of the laddu are upheld. More details will emerge as the investigation progresses.
