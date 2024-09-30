AR Dairy to Receive Notices from SIT in Tirumala

Tirumala: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to issue notices to AR Dairy following allegations of animal fat being mixed in the famous Tirumala laddu. Concerns have arisen over the quality and purity of the ghee used in preparing the sacred laddu, prompting an investigation.

The SIT is looking into the involvement of AR Dairy, a supplier of ghee, after reports surfaced about potential adulteration. Authorities are expected to conduct further inspections and take necessary action based on the findings. The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) is closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the sanctity and standards of the laddu are upheld. More details will emerge as the investigation progresses.