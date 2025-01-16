Arrangements at a brisk pace for Flamingo festival

Tirupati: Arrangements are underway for the much-anticipated Flamingo Festival, scheduled to take place on January 18, 19 and 20. Returning after a four-year break, the festival is set to recapture the magic it last showcased in January 2020.

The event was on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent delays caused by a lack of coordination between the Forest, Revenue and Tourism departments. Despite expectations for its revival last year, the festival did not materialise, leaving bird enthusiasts and nature lovers disappointed. Even during the tenure of the then Tourism Minister RK Roja, who hails from the region, no efforts were made to organise the festival.

This year, under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar has taken the initiative to bring stakeholders together. In collaboration with Sullurpeta MLA Dr N Vijayasree, Dr Venkateswar conducted several coordination meetings and reviewed arrangements at the five festival locations.

As the countdown begins, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has stepped in to enhance the experience for visitors. APTDC Tirupati Divisional Manager Ch Srinivasa Rao has announced a special bus package tour to run during the three-day festival, making it easier for attendees to enjoy the vibrant event.

The bus will depart at 8 am from Tirupati and return by 7 pm, offering an affordable package at Rs.500 per person. The cost includes non-AC transportation and the assistance of a guide. The tour will cover several key locations, including: Nelapattu, Atakani Tippa, Sullurupeta, Sri City and BV Palem.

The buses will depart from Srinivasam (TTD) and Vishnu Nivasam (TTD) in Tirupati. For more details, interested participants can contact 08772289123 or 9848007033.

Additionally, the education department has geared up to conduct cultural programmes on the three days of the festival. The programmes will be held for school students and local artists. Interested persons may contact 9441937349 before 4 pm on January 16. Those interested in taking part in sports events may contact 9347038584.

Meanwhile, Sullurpeta MLA Nelavala Vijayasree alongwith District Collector Dr S Venkateswar met the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the Sankranti festival time and extended a formal invitation to him to visit the Flamingo festival. Former MP Nelavala Subramanyam and Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani were also present.