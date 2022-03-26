Arrangements at new Collectorate gather pace after HC's clearance

Tirupati: The works at the transit administrative building of Sri Balaji district Collectorate at Sri Padmavathi Nilayam which were on tenterhooks for two days following stay orders by a single judge of AP High court have gathered pace again. This was followed by the removal of stay orders by the High Court division bench on Thursday.

Government has moved a lunch motion petition in the High Court saying the problems involved in stopping the arrangements at the new Collectorate when there was hardly any time before April 2 to start functioning from there. The officials heaved a sigh of relief with the division bench's orders and intensified their efforts to complete the works on a fast track basis.

Earlier, hearing a petition filed by BJP spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy on March 22, High Court single judge has directed the Chittoor district Collector not to make any alterations in Sri Padmavathi Nilayam premises. The petitioner found fault with the TTD's decision to give the complex built with devotees' funds to house a government office. He even cited the case of Urban SP office and other police facilities which were using TTD's properties for over several years.

However, the division bench found fault with the petitioner and recalled that they have utilised City court buildings only after the bifurcation of High court. The advocates representing the TTD and government have said that the building was taken for Collectorate only on lease basis and earlier it has been used as Covid care centre too.

They argued that there was nothing wrong in making use of the complex as a transit administrative building as TTD has right to lease it out after which the division bench led by the Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy lifted the stay orders of a single judge bench.

Following this, Collector M Hari Narayanan and Joint Collector P Raja Babu inspected Padmavathi Nilayam on Friday and directed the contractor and R&B officials to speed up the works. They made several suggestions at the Collector's meeting hall and chambers of Collector and JC in the dormitories on the first floor. They also asked the officials to set up sign boards and provide other amenities.