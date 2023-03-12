Arrangements in place for Inter, SSC examinations

District official machinery has completely geared up to conduct the Intermediate and SSC public examinations in a foolproof manner. Intermediate examinations will be held from March 15 to April 4 followed by SSC exams from April 3 to 18. The District Collector and SP reviewed the situation with officials on Saturday and directed them to conduct the examinations following all guidelines.





District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that 58,750 students will appear for Intermediate examinations in 73 centres whereas 28,412 candidates will take SSC public examinations in Tirupati district. Junior and Senior inter examinations to be held on alternate days from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon whereas SSC examinations to be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. Candidates arriving even one minute late after the scheduled start of the examinations will not be allowed.





Adequate police security should be provided at all examination centres and RTC has to provide a sufficient number of buses to enable the students to reach examination centres. Power interruption should not be allowed and the electricity department has to take steps in this regard. Drinking water, ORS sachets should be provided at the examination centres, Collector said.





The Collector added that station house officers should ensure security of question papers at the polling stations. Xerox centres should be closed near the examination centres and 144 section should be enforced around the centres. Invigilators, medical staff or any other staff should not carry mobile phones inside the examination centre.





SP P Parameswar Reddy said that mobile phones, electronic gadgets, Bluetooth instruments etc., should not be allowed into the examination centres and police staff have to check everyone before entering the centres. Adequate number of police staff including women police are being deployed for examination duties. Regional Inspection officer V Ramesh, DEO Dr V Sekhar and other police officials were present.





Later, they addressed a meeting of Principals, members of flying and sitting squads, custodians and other officials at SV Junior College. They told the officials not to entertain any kind of malpractice in the examinations.