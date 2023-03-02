Arunachal youth tour Sri City

Tirupati: As part of 'Yuva Sangam,' a 'student exchange programme' under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB) initiative a 28-member student team along with five faculty members from Arunachal Pradesh visited Sri City on Wednesday. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy appreciated the Ministry of Education for taking such an excellent initiative and said that programmes like EBSB promote diversity and enriches the students with new experiences.





Briefing about the unique features of Sri City, he stated that it has grown as one of the largest corporate destinations in the country and stands out as one of the 'ten great places for manufacturing' across the country having the potential to attract investments from abroad. The visiting students said that their visit to Sri City was an enriching experience in which they have learned first-hand how the business city operates.





The team went around the industrial park and observed the blooming industrial activity. They visited the production units of NHK Springs, MMD Heavy Machines and Hunter Douglas and interacted with the company executives and quizzed on various products and demand for their export across the world.