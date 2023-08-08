At its last meet, TTD board approves Rs100 cr works

Tirumala: TTD trust board outgoing chairman Y V Subba Reddy said cancelling L1, L2, L3 VIP category break darshan and changing break darshan timings to late morning hours so as allow the waiting common pilgrims to have darshan, reducing their waiting time was the most satisfying decision in his four-year term as trust board chairman.

Reddy who served as TTD chairman for two consecutive terms was responsible for several pilgrim-friendly initiatives and development works in TTD.

During the media briefing after the board meeting here on Monday, Subba Reddy said his board took many historic decisions to provide hassle-free darshan to a more number of pilgrims and improved facilities in Tirumala in a big way which, he considers the most satisfying in his tenure.

On the decisions taken in the trust board meeting on Monday, Subba Reddy said approval was given to various construction works totalling about Rs 100 crore for purchase of Rs 75.86 crore worth equipment to TTD-run Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre , Tirupati, sanction for construction of 26 more temples under SRIVANI Trust and Rs 118.83 crore to towards the remaining TTD share for Srinivasa Setu flyover construction taken up by the Tirupati Municipal Corporation under ‘smart city’ poject.

The list of construction works approved by the trust board include protection wall construction all along both the ghat roads (up and down) to enhance safety (Rs 24 crore), queue complex for devotees in Tiruchanur akin to Vaikuntham queue complex in Tirumala (Rs 23.50 crore), extra floor construction for SV Ayurvedic Hospital at a cost of Rs 14.10 crore, Ayurvedic College girls hostel (Rs 3 crore), for SV College of Music and Dance boys hostel and SV Nadaswaram School development Rs 11 crore, for improving facilities in Vakulamata temple with SRIVANI Trust funds of Rs 9.85 crore.

The board also approved the developmental works, including in SV Vedic University (Rs 5 crore), laying shelter from Kokalimettu to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on footpath (Rs 4 crore), for setting up ghee plant in SV Gosala Rs 4.25 crore and for procuring advanced machinery for Srivari Annaprasadams Rs 4.25 crore, Srinivasamangapuram temple development Rs 3.10 crore, for construction of subway (extension) near Srinivasam pilgrim complex Rs 3 crore, development works in PAC-I (Pilgrim Amenities Complex), Tirumala, Rs 2.50crore, for establishing electric bus charging station also in Tirumala Rs 2.20 crore. Approval was also given for construction new TBCD ward in government Ruia hospital (Rs 2.20 crore), Tallapaka Pedda Gangamma temple and Vesalamma temple development (Rs 1.65 crore) and for fencing TTD properties in various places to prevent encroachment (Rs 1.25 crore).

Extension was given to the renowned and veteran Annamacharya Project artist Dr Garimella Balakrishna Prasad for three more year to serve as TTD Asthana Vidhwan. Subba Reddy thanked the TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy and employees for their support and congratulated his successor Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the chairman designate.

An atmosphere of bonhomie prevailed before and after the meeting, as it was the last meeting of present board, with the outgoing chairman, members and also chairman designate shaking hands, hugging each other and exchanging pleasantries.

It may be noted that government appointed Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy while the board members will also be nominated in due course and take charge after the expiry of the present board term on August 8.