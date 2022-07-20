Atchennaidu alleges of atrocities in Tirupati Cooperative Bank elections

TDP AP president Atchennaidu lashed out at ruling YSRCP's behavior in Tirupati Cooperative Bank election polling. He alleged that YSRCP has made it a task to commit irregularities in every election.



He accused that YSRC is resorting to false practices to win the co-operative elections by house arresting the TDP members and questioned why elections should be held in such a manner.



Atchennaidu accused that the TDP strengthened candidates are being sent out. He criticized that they are doing illegal things by pulling out the candidates and want to win the election with a stolen ID card.



It is said that TDP leaders are being arrested for preventing stolen votes. The TDP state president warned that even if he wins the co-operative election, Jagan will surely lose in the general election.