Attack on Ramachandraiah; Dalits demand fair probe

Tirupati: Protesting the attack on Ramachandraiah, brother of Judge Ramakrishna, who is at loggerheads with the YSRCP leaders and also the government, the members of various Dalith- Bahujana associations took to streets here on Monday.



Under the banner of Daliths-Bahujana Associations joint forum, the activists came in a rally from Ambedkar Bhavan to Mahatama Phule statue, where they staged a dharna demanding a fair enquiry on the attack in B Kothakota near Madanapalli on Sunday.

The leaders alleged that at the behest of ruling party big wigs, the attack was carried out to cow down Judge Ramakrishna, who is facing the wrath of ruling party leaders after he leveled serious allegation against a high court judge leading to Ramakrishna,his family members and relatives facing mental torture and physical attacks.

They criticised the police for trying to project the attack on Ramchandraiah as the result of a person angered on Ramachandraiha for causing obstruction to his vehicle.

It may be noted here that Ranachandraiah was attcked while he was going to a provision shop in B Kothakota on Sunday.

The leaders said the incidents of attacks on Dalits and Girijans and forceful occupation of their lands increased after YSRCP came to power and warned that all the Daliths and Bahujan outfits jointly launch statewide stir if the attacks continue.

The meet resolved to organise 'Chalo Madanapalli' protest on Gandhi Jayanti Day to press for an impartial enquiry on the attack on Ramachandraiah and stern action on those behind the attack. Retired Judge Gurappa, RPI state president Anjaiah, TTD SC, ST Employees Association president M Prasad Rao were among those spoke at the meeting. Meanwhile, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar said that the attack was not politically motivated and nothing to do with politics.

Speaking to media in Chittoor on Monday SP said the accused Pratap Reddy attacked Ranachandraiah after he failed to get aside obstructing the movement of his car. He said Pratap Reddy was found to be local TDP leader and affirmed the attack as clash of two individuals.