Aurobindo donates water purifiers

Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals, Axis Clinical Limited and Shreas Industries Limited have donated several activities under corporate social responsibility (CSR) on Friday in Ranastalam mandal.

They donated funds of drinking water bore well and renovated marine police station at Chintapalli village near Ranastalam mandal headquarters. They also provided water purifying machines to the mandal revenue office at Ranastalam and also provided computers, inverters, office furniture etc.,

The company administrative head, P Gopala Krishna Reddy, HR wing general manager, K.Kamalakar Reddy, marine police station officials and staff, mandal revenue officer and staff and Chinthapalli village elders lauded the series of services provided by the Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals and its group of companies on the occasion.