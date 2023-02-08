Awareness programme for TTD employees on lifestyle disorders

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will be organising a three-day awareness programme for its male employees on `lifestyle disorders' at Mahathi Auditorium from February 11 to 13.

The massive health programme which will cover about 2,000 male employees working in TTD is aimed to create awareness among the employees on the `life style disorders' and its prevention by adopting a lifestyle to lead a healthy life. A book on lifestyle disorders will be released and provided to employees.

A host of resource persons from various fields including leading doctors will speak on various topics including 'An overview of Diabetes-Risk Factors and Preventive Strategies, Diabetes, Nutrition and Exercises,' Diabetes Foot Care, Cardiovascular Diseases-High Blood Pressure – Heart attacks -symptoms, Risk Factors and Preventive Strategies, Prevention & Management of Life Style Disorders through Ayurveda Herbal and mantra basis health techniques for general ailments from the Vedic sources.

The other topics include Healthy Lifestyle through Stress Management (Yoga & Meditation), prevalent cancers in men (Prostate, Lung & Oral Cancers) and preventive strategies, according to TTD sources.