Tirumala



The 8th edition of Ayodhyakanda Akhanda Parayanam held on Sunday at Nadaneerajanam stage in Tirumala.

A total of 156 slokas were recited from 26th to 30th sargas of Ayodhyakanda, besides 25 slokas from Yogavasishtam and Dhanvantari Mahamantra, taking the total to 181 slokas.

Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham scholars Dr K Ramanujacharya, Ananta Gopalakrishna and Dr Maruti recited the shlokas repeated by the devotees.

Faculty and students of Dharmagiri, SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit University, SV Higher Vedic studies participated in Akhanda Parayanam.

TTD officials, scholars and a large number of devotees participated.