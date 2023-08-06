  • Menu
Bandh peaceful in Chittoor

A busy road in Chittoor wears a deserted look following the bandh call given by YSRCP cadres protesting violence in Punganur on Saturday.
A busy road in Chittoor wears a deserted look following the bandh call given by YSRCP cadres protesting violence in Punganur on Saturday. 

Chittoor: The district bandh called by the YSRCP leaders condemning the violence that erupted in Punganur during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit, went peaceful on Saturday.

Chittoor: The district bandh called by the YSRCP leaders condemning the violence that erupted in Punganur during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s visit, went peaceful on Saturday.

All the private and government educational institutions have been remained closed while the APSRTC suspended bus services and confined to depots only. After 4 pm, the RTC restored bus services to commuters.

All business establishments and malls downed their shutters following the appeal made by the bandh organisers. Speaking to media persons, DSP K Srinikvasa Murthy said that no untoward incident took place in the town and the bandh went off peacefully.

X