Be part of ‘Haritha Yagna’ towards Green Andhra: Collector Venkateswar

Tirupati: Towards the realisation of ‘Haritha Andhra Pradesh’ goal, the State government has undertaken large-scale plantation programme, urging everyone to take responsibility for preserving and nurturing the newly planted saplings. Vana Mahotsavam 2024 initiative, which aims to enhance forest wealth and protect human survival from the risks of global warming, saw active participation from government officials and the public, organised at Sri Venkateswara Divyaramam in Tirupati under the auspices of forest department on Friday.

District CollectorDr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and other key officials were present at the event, emphasising the critical need for increased green cover in rapidly urbanising areas. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted the alarming decrease in forested areas and the urgent need to counteract this trend by significantly increasing tree planting efforts.

The Collector also underscored environmental degradation caused by pollution from vehicles and industrial activities, which release harmful carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. He pointed out that this contributes to global warming, resulting in natural disasters and a disruption of human life.

In line with the State government's objective, the forest department has set an ambitious target of planting 50 lakh plants across the district as part of Haritha Andhra Pradesh initiative. Dr Venkateswar called upon the youth to join this 'Harita Yagna' with the slogan, ‘Let's ask for a green Andhra, let's plant saplings’.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal also spoke at the event, emphasising the importance of raising awareness about Vana Mahotsavam among all sections of society. "This programme should not only be a government initiative but a people's movement," he said.

Zoo Park Curator Selvam recommended watching the documentary ‘Queen of Trees’, which illustrates the significant impact of tree planting on biodiversity. State Silviculturist Yasoda Bai said that Tirupati district is rich in native species like Marri, Ravi and Red Sanders. Focus should be on cultivating these plants that contribute to our health and environment.

District Forest Officer Satish Reddy announced that the sapling planting campaign under the theme ‘Nature is calling’ will continue across educational institutions, offices, industries and other areas until November. On this occasion, the Collector inaugurated an open gym at Nagaravanam as part of the day's activities.