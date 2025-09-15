Beggars, illegal traders evicted from Tirumala

Tirumala: Inview of the ensuing annual Srivari Brahmotsavam in Tirumala from September 24 to October 02, under the instructions of the TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Muralikrishna and Tirupati District SP Subbarayudu, the TTD Vigilance and Security sleuths, Health staff along with Tirumala police on Sunday carried out a special drive to evict unauthorised persons and beggars in Tirumala.

The beggars and illegal traders who have been staying for a long time at the sheds near Kalyanakatta and SV Shopping Complex were evicted from Tirumala. The police, TTD Vigilance, Health & Sanitation officials identified 82 unauthorised traders who were doing business without any permits and beggars who have been staying here for a long time and of them were sent down from Tirumala and the fingerprints of the suspects were also checked.

On this occasion, the police made some suggestions to the owners of local hotels, tea shops and retail shops to provide adequate accommodation and facilities to those working for them. They instructed that after the completion of the day work, they should be accommodated in Tirupati and not in Tirumala.

A similar joint drive was conducted last month and 75 people were sent down, and such programmes will be conducted frequently in the future to remove suspects, unauthorised traders, and beggars menace from Tirumala.