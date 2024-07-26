  • Menu
Bhakrapeta SI sent to VR

Highlights

Tirupati: Bhakrapeta SI R Vijay Kumar was relieved from duties and was sent to VR (vacant reserve).

SP Subbarayudu, who conducted sudden inspection of Bhakrapeta police station on Thursday, found the SI failed to obey superior officers’ instructions and also neglecting his duties. The SI was also found interfering in civil matters, leading the SP to issue orders sending him to VR.

X